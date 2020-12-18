RBI extends centralised KYC norms to legal entities

The Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ) on Friday extended the applicability of centralised KYC registry to legal entities, from individual accounts at present, effective 1 April 2021.

Banks and non-banks and other entities regulated by RBI have been uploading the know your customer (KYC) data pertaining to all individual accounts opened on or after 1 January 2017 on to centralised KYC registry (CKYCR). The objective of KYC guidelines is to prevent banks from being used, intentionally or unintentionally, by criminal elements for money laundering or terrorist financing activities. KYC procedures also enable banks to understand their customers and their financial dealings better which in turn help them manage their risks prudently.

The central bank said on Friday that considering CKYCR is now fully-operational for individual customers, it has been decided to extend the CKYCR to legal entities (LEs).

“Accordingly, regulated entities shall upload the KYC data pertaining to accounts of LEs opened on or after 1 April 2021, on to CKYCR in terms of Rule 9 (1A) of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Rules," it said, adding that regulated entities shall also ensure that in case of accounts of LEs opened prior to 1 April, the KYC records are uploaded on to CKYCR during the process of periodic updation as specified in Section 38 of the Master Direction, or earlier when the updated KYC information is obtained from the customer in certain cases.

“In order to ensure that all existing KYC records of individual customers are incrementally uploaded on to CKYCR, regulated entities shall upload the KYC data pertaining to accounts of individuals opened prior to 1 January 2017, at the time of periodic updation…" it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via