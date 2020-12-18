RBI extends centralised KYC norms to legal entities

“Accordingly, regulated entities shall upload the KYC data pertaining to accounts of LEs opened on or after 1 April 2021, on to CKYCR in terms of Rule 9 (1A) of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PML) Rules," it said, adding that regulated entities shall also ensure that in case of accounts of LEs opened prior to 1 April, the KYC records are uploaded on to CKYCR during the process of periodic updation as specified in Section 38 of the Master Direction, or earlier when the updated KYC information is obtained from the customer in certain cases.