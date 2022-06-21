RBI extends deadline for implementation of some norms related to cards by 3 months2 min read . 06:45 PM IST
- Banks and NBFCs were to implement the Master Direction on 'Credit Card and Debit Card – Issuance and Conduct Directions, 2022' from 1 July
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday granted a three-month extension to banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) issuing credit and debit cards to comply with certain norms including activation of cards without consent of customers.
Banks and NBFCs were to implement the Master Direction on 'Credit Card and Debit Card – Issuance and Conduct Directions, 2022' from 1 July.
A circular issued by the RBI says: In view of various representations received from the industry stakeholders, the central bank has decided to extend the timeline for implementation of certain provisions of the Master Direction to 1 October this year.
Banks, through the apex body Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), had sought a six-month extension on the changes in the Master Directions for cards.
One of the provisions on which more time has been given relates to activation of credit card.
As per the Master Direction, card issuers must seek One Time Password (OTP) based consent from the cardholder for activating a credit card, if the same has not been activated by the customer for more than 30 days from the date of issuance.
If no consent is received for activating the card, card issuers should close the credit card account without any cost to the customer within seven working days from date of seeking confirmation from the customer.
Further, card issuers were asked to ensure that the credit limit as sanctioned and advised to the cardholder is not breached at any point of time without seeking explicit consent from the cardholder by July 1.
In this case also, they have now been given time till 1.
The RBI has also postponed implementation of a norm related to unpaid charges and compounding of interest by three months.
As per the Master Directions, there should be no capitalisation of unpaid charges/levies/taxes for charging/ compounding of interest.
However, the stipulated timeline of 1 July for implementation of rest of the provisions of the Master Direction remains unchanged, the RBI informed.
