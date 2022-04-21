RBI extends Legal Entity Identifier for larger borrowers of NBFCs, UCBs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the guidelines on Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) to large borrowers of NBFCs and Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs).
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the guidelines on Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) to large borrowers of NBFCs and Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs).
In a notification, the central bank said that on a review, it has been decided that the guidelines on LEI stand extended to Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs) and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).
In a notification, the central bank said that on a review, it has been decided that the guidelines on LEI stand extended to Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs) and Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs).
The RBI further advised that non-individual borrowers enjoying aggregate exposure of ₹5 crore and above from banks and financial institutions (FIs) shall be required to obtain LEI codes as per the given timeline.
The RBI further advised that non-individual borrowers enjoying aggregate exposure of ₹5 crore and above from banks and financial institutions (FIs) shall be required to obtain LEI codes as per the given timeline.
As per the timeline, the borrowers having exposure of ₹25 crore are required to obtain LEI by April 30, 2023.
As per the timeline, the borrowers having exposure of ₹25 crore are required to obtain LEI by April 30, 2023.
The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a 20-digit number used to uniquely identify parties to financial transactions globally. It was conceived as a key measure to improve the quality and accuracy of financial data systems for better risk management post the global financial crisis.
The Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is a 20-digit number used to uniquely identify parties to financial transactions globally. It was conceived as a key measure to improve the quality and accuracy of financial data systems for better risk management post the global financial crisis.
It said that borrowers who fail to obtain LEI codes from an authorized Local Operating Unit (LOU) shall not be sanctioned any new exposure nor shall they be granted renewal/enhancement of any existing exposure.
It said that borrowers who fail to obtain LEI codes from an authorized Local Operating Unit (LOU) shall not be sanctioned any new exposure nor shall they be granted renewal/enhancement of any existing exposure.
However, departments/agencies of Central and State Governments (not Public Sector Undertakings registered under Companies Act or established as Corporation under the relevant statute) shall be exempted from this provision, the central bank added.
However, departments/agencies of Central and State Governments (not Public Sector Undertakings registered under Companies Act or established as Corporation under the relevant statute) shall be exempted from this provision, the central bank added.