RBI extends restrictions on PMC Bank by 3 months

PMC Bank had total advances of ₹4,472.78 crore and deposits of ₹10,727.11 crore as of 31 March. Its gross non-performing assets were at ₹3,519 crore in FY20, up from ₹315 crore in FY19, showed documents on its website. Asked about the challenges in resolving PMC Bank, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das told reporters on 4 December that the case of the cooperative bank is different. “As you would be aware, the bank has called for EoIs for possible investors who would like to invest and take over the bank. The last date for receipt of EoI and the information memorandum was 30 November and the response looks positive at this point in time," said Das.