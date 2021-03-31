OPEN APP
RBI extends timeline for processing recurring online transactions by six months

In December last year, the RBI had advised stakeholders to shift to the new framework for recurring payments by 31 March 2021. (Photo: Mint)
 2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2021, 04:20 PM IST Tarush Bhalla

  • In August 2019, the RBI had issued a framework for processing e-mandates on recurring online transactions, which was to be initially applicable on cards and wallets, but later, in January last year, was extended to cover UPI transactions as well

BENGALURU: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday extended the timeline for processing mandates for recurring online payments by six months to 30 September, giving relief to banks and the digital payments ecosystem.

In a notification issued today, the central bank said the new framework, as announced in August 2019, has not been fully implemented by the industry, and "any further delay in ensuring complete adherence to the framework beyond the extended timeline will attract stringent supervisory action now."

In August 2019, the RBI had issued a framework for processing e-mandates on recurring online transactions, which was to be initially applicable on cards and wallets, but later, in January last year, was extended to cover Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions as well.

In December last year, the RBI had advised stakeholders to shift to the new framework for recurring payments by 31 March 2021, for banks to complete the migration, based on a request from Indian Banks’ Association (IBA). However, some stakeholders still haven’t completed the implementation.

"The delay in implementation by some stakeholders has given rise to a situation of possible large-scale customer inconvenience and default. To prevent any inconvenience to the customers, the central bank has decided to extend the timeline for the stakeholders," it added.

The framework on recurring payments mandates the use of Additional Factor of Authentication (AFA) during registration and first transaction, with relaxation for subsequent transactions up to a limit of 5,000, as well as pre-transaction notification, facility to withdraw the mandate, among others.

The new framework also requires merchants and banks to send a pre-transaction notification, at least 24 hours before charge, and facilities to withdraw the mandate, etc.

The primary objective of the framework was to protect customers from fraudulent transactions and enhance customer convenience.

This industry-wide exercise was a big challenge for banks and other payment institutions which required them to overhaul the existing recurring payment flows and maintain standardisation with the industry for smooth execution of payments.

Two payment executives, Mint spoke to, said the industry was aggressively pushing for an extension of timeline, due to the infrastructure requirements needed to be undertaken by merchant partners, banks as well as payment processors.

