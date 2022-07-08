RBI fined Federal Bank and Bank of India for violating regulatory norms2 min read . Updated: 08 Jul 2022, 09:04 PM IST
Bank of India and Federal Bank were fined by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on July 8 for not adhering to certain provisions. The public sector lender Bank of India has been fined ₹70 lakh by the central bank for failing to follow Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines, according to a statement from the RBI. By imposing a monetary penalty on Bank of India, RBI has said non-compliance with the aforesaid RBI directions to the extent the bank failed to allot Unique Customer Identification Code (UCIC) to a large number of customers and failed to complete the process even within extended timelines.