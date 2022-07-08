RBI fined Federal Bank and Bank of India for violating regulatory norms

The RBI also cancelled Shri Anand Co-operative Bank Ltd.'s license on July 7, 2022, and the bank ceased to conduct banking operations as of the close of business on July 7, 2022. The license has been cancelled as the bank does not have adequate capital and earning prospects, the bank has failed to comply with the requirements of Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors, the bank with its present financial position would be unable to pay its present depositors in full; and public interest would be adversely affected if the bank is allowed to carry on its banking business any further, said RBI. The RBI has stated that the bank is prohibited from conducting the business of ‘banking’ which includes, among other things, acceptance of deposits and repayment of deposits as defined in Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 with immediate effect.