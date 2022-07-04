RBI fines Kotak Mahindra Bank 1.05 crore for non-compliance of its norms

The apex bank also mentioned that the 'action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers'.
Reserve Bank of India on 4 July imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1.05 crore on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance, related to customer protection, loan and advances, and other norms.
"The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated June 29, 2022, imposed a monetary penalty of ₹1,05,00,000/- on Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (the bank) for contravention of the provisions of sub-section (2) of Section 26A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act)," the RBI statement said.
Earlier, RBI conducted Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE) of the Kotak Mahindra Bank with reference to its financial positions as on 31 March, 2018 and 31 March, 2019.
The examination of the Risk Assessment Reports, Inspection Reports and all related correspondence pertaining to the same, revealed non-compliance with the above-mentioned provisions of the Act and the directions issued by RBI.
The report said Kotak Mahindra Bank failed to credit the eligible amount to the depositor education and awareness fund within the period prescribed or credit the amount involved in the unauthorised electronic transactions to the customers’ account within 10 working days from the date of notification by the customer and, also failed to apply margin on advances to stock brokers.
Later a show cause notice too was sent to the private lender, but after considering the bank’s reply to the notice, RBI decided to impose penalty on it.
