MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced the cut-off yield on the new 10-year government security paper at 5.79% - the lowest since February 2009. The new yield is reflective of the central bank's aggressive rate cutting and liquidity injection operations.

In post-issue trading, the bond closed at 5.72% at a price of ₹100.55.

While the G-sec auction was notified for an amount of ₹10,000 crore, the central bank has exercised a greenshoe option of ₹2,000 crore. This is an indication of strong demand for government securities despite the excess supply, according to bond dealers.

The 6.45%, 2029 bond, which was the earlier benchmark, closed at 5.97% yield. The new cut-off yield has forced a readjustment in prices of all existing government bonds, resulting in some capital gains for bond holders. Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.

“It is the RBI’s rate cut action that has brought the yield down. There is still enough room for the yields to come down. We are expecting yields to come down by 50 bps easily," said Mahendra Jajoo, chief investment officer-fixed income, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India)

According to Navin Singh , head of trading at ICICI Securities PD, there is unprecedented liquidity in the system following RBI’s unconventional measures like Operation Twist, Targeted Lending Term Repo Operations (TLTRO).

"RBI has also been buying government assets. The expectation of a deep rate cut has also gone up as 1-year T-bill is trading at 3.5%, lower than reverse repo rate. The fiscal concerns too seem to be on the back burner, considering that the government is not looking to come out with any fiscal measures anytime soon. All these factors are supporting strong demand for the new 10 year G-sec," Singh said.

RBI has cut rates by as much as 210 basis points so far. It has also undertaken several unconventional measures to manage liquidity and yields at the longer end.

The central bank recently conducted the Operation Twist where it bought and sold government securities under open market operations (OMO) for ₹10,000 crore. Under this, RBI sells securities of short-term tenors of up to one year and, at the same time buys longer-term government bonds. Operation Twist helps to address the issue of transmission of the monetary policy actions to the longer end of the yield curve and bring down the yields.

RBI has also been conducting TLTRO to provide liquidity support for banks for tenors of one- and three years at fixed rerpo rate of 4.4%. it has infused as much as ₹1.12 lakh crore into the system by way of TLTRO.

One of the reasons for the sharp revision in market's outlook can perhaps be traced to the government's market borrowing target for financial year 2020-21 being bumped up to ₹12,00,000 crore, against the budgeted ₹7,80,000 crore.

