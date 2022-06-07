“It may be recalled that FRB, 2031 will carry a coupon, which will have a base rate equivalent to the Weighted Average Yield (WAY) of last 3 auctions (from the rate fixing day i.e. June 7, 2022) of 182 Day T-Bills, plus a fixed spread of one percent. The Weighted average yields will be computed by reckoning 365 days in a year," the RBI added.