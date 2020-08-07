RBI forms five-member expert committee to oversee one-time debt recast

Headed by veteran banker KV Kamath, the committee will have four other members - Diwakar Gupta, whose term will be effective 1 September, after the completion of his term as vice-president, ADB; TN Manoharan, term effective 14 August, after the completion of his tenure as Canara Bank chairman; Ashvin Parekh, managing partner, Ashvin Parekh Advisory Services LLP as the strategy advisor and the chief executive of Indian Banks’ Association (IBA), as the member secretary. Sunil Mehta, former head of Punjab National Bank is at present the chief executive of IBA.