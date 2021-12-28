The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday extended restrictions imposed on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank for three months till March 31.

The bank was placed under all-inclusive directions on September 23, 2019 "in the interest of depositor protection". The directions were last extended in June till December 31, 2021.

The central bank had prepared a draft scheme of amalgamation of the PMC Bank with Unity Small Finance Bank Ltd. (USFB).

The draft scheme was placed in public domain on November 22, 2021 inviting suggestions and objections, till December 10, 2021, from members, depositors and other creditors of transferor bank (PMC) and transferee bank (USFB). Further action with regard to sanction of the scheme is under process, the RBI said.

"It is, therefore, considered necessary to extend the aforesaid directions. Accordingly, it is hereby notified for the information of the public that the validity of the aforesaid Directive dated September 23, 2019, as modified from time to time, has been extended for a further period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022, subject to review," the RBI said.

