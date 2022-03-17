Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RBI gives 3-month extension to RBL Bank's interim MD & CEO Rajeev Ahuja

RBI gives 3-month extension to RBL Bank's interim MD & CEO Rajeev Ahuja

RBL Bank interim chief executive Rajeev Ahuja.
1 min read . 08:46 PM IST Livemint( with inputs from PTI )

On December 30, 2021, the RBI had approved the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as interim MD and CEO in RBL Bank for three months after then CEO and MD Vishwavir Ahuja resigned 

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its letter on March 17, 2022, has approved the extension of the term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim managing director and CEO of RBL Bank for three months with effect from March 25, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO.

"We wish to further inform that on request of the Bank, RBI vide its letter dated March 17, 2022, has approved the extension of the term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three months with effect from March 25, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.

On December 30, 2021, wherein RBL Bank had informed regarding the approval received from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as interim MD and CEO for three months.

Last year on December 25, RBL Bank had accepted the request of Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

The board had appointed Rajeev Ahuja, who was working as the Executive Director at the bank, as interim MD and CEO.

Before that, the Reserve Bank of India had appointed Yogesh K Dayal, Chief General Manager, RBI, as an Additional Director on the bank board for two years till December 23, 2023. The RBL Bank stock closed at 136.20, up 2.90 or 2.18 per cent, on the NSE on Thursday.

