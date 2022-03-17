This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
RBI gives 3-month extension to RBL Bank's interim MD & CEO Rajeev Ahuja
1 min read.08:46 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from PTI )
On December 30, 2021, the RBI had approved the appointment of Rajeev Ahuja as interim MD and CEO in RBL Bank for three months after then CEO and MD Vishwavir Ahuja resigned
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its letter on March 17, 2022, has approved the extension of the term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim managing director and CEO of RBL Bank for three months with effect from March 25, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO.
"We wish to further inform that on request of the Bank, RBI vide its letter dated March 17, 2022, has approved the extension of the term of Rajeev Ahuja, interim Managing Director & CEO of the Bank for a further period of three months with effect from March 25, 2022, or till the appointment of a regular MD & CEO, whichever is earlier," RBL Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The board had appointed Rajeev Ahuja, who was working as the Executive Director at the bank, as interim MD and CEO.
Before that, the Reserve Bank of India had appointed Yogesh K Dayal, Chief General Manager, RBI, as an Additional Director on the bank board for two years till December 23, 2023. The RBL Bank stock closed at ₹136.20, up ₹2.90 or 2.18 per cent, on the NSE on Thursday.
