Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India has extended the deadline for implementation of new rules for payment gateways and online merchants that would prohibit them from storing customers’ card details. The new rules will now come into effect on 31 December 2021.

The central bank said that the deadline has been extended to allow the payment system providers and participants to put in place workable solutions, such as tokenisation, within the framework.

“Based on the representations received from the industry seeking additional time for implementing the above instructions, it has been decided, as a one-time measure, to extend the timeline for non-bank PAs by six months, i.e., till December 31, 2021, to enable the payment system providers and participants to put in place workable solutions, such as tokenisation, within the framework set out," the RBI said in a circular issued on Tuesday.

Tokenisation, which aims at improving safety and security of the payment system, refers to replacement of actual card details with an unique alternate code called the ‘token’, which shall be unique for a combination of card, token requestor and identified device.

Instead of using actual card details, this token is used to perform card transactions in contactless mode at point of sale (POS) terminals, quick response(QR) code payments.

The RBI’s guidelines for payment gateways and payment aggregators, introduced in March 2020, barred merchants from storing “customer card and related data" on their servers. The guidelines also barred payment aggregators from storing customer card credentials on their databases or on servers accessed by the merchant.

However consumer internet companies such as Flipkart, Amazon, Netflix, Microsoft and Zomato have written to RBI expressing concerns on the impact on customer payment experience if they are not exempted. Typically, a lot of consumers store their card data on platforms so that they do not have to enter the details every time they transact. But that will change with the new rules as consumers will have to enter card details for every transaction

