RBI gives in-principle nod to 32 aggregators to act as online payment aggregator

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2023, 06:43 PM IST Livemint
The global economy continues to show turbulence, more so in currency and financial markets, than in commodity markets. This necessitates that RBI maintains extra vigilance in making sure that its trade-off between domestic growth and inflation is in accordance with its responsibilities to maintain external economic stability. (mint) (HT_PRINT)

The central bank said applications are under process for an additional 18 existing payment aggregators.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted ‘in-principal approval’ to thirty two existing payment aggregators to act as online payment aggregators.

The central bank said applications are under process for an additional 18 existing payment aggregators.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)

