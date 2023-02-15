Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
RBI gives in-principle nod to 32 aggregators to act as online payment aggregator

RBI gives in-principle nod to 32 aggregators to act as online payment aggregator

1 min read . 06:43 PM IST Livemint
The central bank said applications are under process for an additional 18 existing payment aggregators.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted ‘in-principal approval’ to thirty two existing payment aggregators to act as online payment aggregators.

The central bank said applications are under process for an additional 18 existing payment aggregators.

(This is a developing story. More details to follow)

