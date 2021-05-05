RBI Governor announces 50K 'on tap liquidity' to fight second wave of Covid

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a bid to provide liquidity support and strengthen support base for the public in general in their fight against Covid-19 pandemic, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has announced 'on tap liquidity' to the public in general. The loan will be available at the RBI's Repo Rate, i.e. 4 per cent. The tenor of the loan will be up to 3 years and on tap loan will be available till 31st March 2022.

Before this address, Governor Shaktikanta Das reportedly met with bankers and shadow lenders and discussed current economic situation, potential stress to balance sheets, credit flows and liquidity.

The RBI has augmented fiscal support measures from Modi Government with loan holidays and cash infusion by cutting interest rates. The central bank of India has pledged to keep monetary policy loose though its room to act has been constrained by inflation concerns.

The Covid-19 wave has severely hit India in the recent weeks and the Modi Government is taking all measures to stop the deadly virus from worsening further. Pressure from industry groups has begun mounting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose lockdowns to stem its spread, a move he has so far resisted to avoid the economic damage suffered last year.

