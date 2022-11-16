RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das asks bank chiefs to remain watchful of macroeconomic situation1 min read . 08:12 PM IST
- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that despite challenges, the Indian banking sector has remained resilient
Reserve Bank Of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday held meeting with MD and CEOs of public sector banks and certain private sector bansk.
The meetings was also attended by Deputy Governor M. K. Jain along with a few senior officials of the RBI.
In his meeting, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das advised banks to remain watchful of the evolving macroeconomic situation, including global spillovers, and take mitigating measures proactively so that the potential impact on their balance sheets is minimised and financial stability risks are contained.
He acknowledged the crucial role played by the commercial banks in supporting the economic growth throughout Covid pandemic and the ongoing financial market turmoil.
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that despite challenges, the Indian banking sector has remained resilient and continued to improve in various performance parameters.
As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data, deposits rose by 9.6 per cent as compared to 10.2 per cent on a year-on-year basis, while credit offtake witnessed a jump of 17.9 per cent as against 6.5 per cent a year ago.
Among other matters, issues relating to lagging growth in deposits vis-à-vis credit growth, asset quality, investments in IT infrastructure, adoption of new-age technology solutions, functioning of Digital Banking Units, were also discussed.
