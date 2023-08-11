RBI Governor bats for expeditious completion of IMF quota review: ‘Will help distressed countries better’1 min read 11 Aug 2023, 06:27 PM IST
Shaktikanta Das made the pitch while addressing a seminar on the global economy organized by the Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said that countries facing financial issues prefer approaching bodies beyond International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to "perceived stigma" or lack of access. As per the news agency PTI, the central bank governor batted for an "expeditious completion" of quota review at the IMF in order to help distressed countries better.