India's current account deficit ‘manageable’: RBI governor Shaktikanta Das2 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2023, 09:18 PM IST
He added that slowing global demand was weighing on merchandise exports, though the country's exports of services and remittances remained strong.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday said that India's current account deficit is ‘eminently manageable5’ and within the parameters of viability.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×