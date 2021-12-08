RBI governor says cyber fraud a concern for central bank digital currency

In July, Sankar had said that the central bank was working towards a phased implementation strategy for a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and examining use cases to ensure there is little or no disruption. RBI, he had said, was examining whether CBDCs should be used in retail payments or also in wholesale payments; whether it should be a distributed ledger or a centralized ledger; whether direct issuance by the RBI or through banks and the degree of anonymity it would provide.