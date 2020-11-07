Subscribe
Home >News >India >RBI Governor says he's Covid negative and will return to office next week
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor says he's Covid negative and will return to office next week

1 min read . 06:38 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Shaktikanta Das has been part of efforts to shore up India's faltering economy

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said he has tested negative for coronavirus and that he will be back in office next week.

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said he has tested negative for coronavirus and that he will be back in office next week.

"I have tested COVID-19 negative. Will be back in office next week. Thank you everyone for your good wishes for my early recovery," said Das on Twitter.

On 25 October, Das said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Das, as RBI governor, has been part of efforts to shore up India's faltering economy, which was already faltering before the pandemic hit and has been slumping further following the months-long strict virus lockdown.

On 25 October, Das said he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Das had on Wednesday inaugurated and chaired the 40th meeting of the SAARCFINANCE Governors' Group.

During his opening remarks, the RBI Governor highlighted the close partnership and co-operation among the member countries in jointly fighting the pandemic.

India recorded 50,357 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall cases in the country to 84,62,081, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's data on Saturday.

With 53,920 new discharges in the last 24 hours, the total active cases reached 5,16,632 and the cumulative recoveries are now at 78,19,886. Meanwhile, with 577 new deaths, the toll mounted to 1,25,562 overall.

