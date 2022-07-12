RBI Governor says will ensure orderly movement in rupee

RBI Governor says will ensure orderly movement in rupee2 min read . 10:19 PM IST
- ‘We don’t have a level in mind, but our endeavor is to ensure there is orderly evolution of rupee in both ways,’ Das said on Tuesday
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is for an orderly appreciation or depreciation in the currency and is intervening in all market segments to curb volatility, Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Tuesday.
“We don’t have a level in mind, but our endeavor is to ensure there is orderly evolution of rupee in both ways," Das said in a fireside chat at the Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s event in the city-state.
The Indian rupee has been on a downward spiral, falling 6.6% in 2022, as fears of a global recession and deteriorating external balances fuel outflows.
The RBI, earlier this month, announced measures to help shore up its foreign exchange reserves that have declined to the lowest in more than 14 months at $588.3 billion as of 1 July.
The central bank is intervening across all segments of the foreign exchange market, whether spot, forwards or offshore, Das said. “As a central bank, we don’t like excessive volatility. Our dealing room guys decide the strategy on a minute to minute basis."
Das said the deficit in India’s current account -- the broadest measure of trade -- will stay manageable at below 2.5% of gross domestic product should oil average at $105 a barrel.
India has seen nearly $30 billion of outflows from equities this year, prompting Das to say that whatever outflows that had to happen already happened.
On the RBI’s plan to settle overseas trade in the local currency, Das said it will help in the internationalisation of the currency.
Under the plan announced yesterday, importers buying goods from abroad will make payments in the rupee, which will be credited to the special account of the correspondent bank of the partner country, while exporters will be paid from the balances in the designated special account, the RBI said.
Rupee slips 14 paise to fresh low of 79.59 per US dollar
The rupee weakened by 14 paise to close at a new lifetime low of 79.59 against the US dollar today as a strong greenback overseas and persistent foreign fund outflows continued to weigh on investor sentiment.
This comes a day after the RBI announced measures for international trade settlement in rupees.
At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 79.55 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.53 and a low of 79.66.
It finally settled at 79.59, down 14 paise over its previous close of 79.45. This was its fourth straight session of decline.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.48% to 108.54.
