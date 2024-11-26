RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised at Apollo Hospital in Chennai; condition stable

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai earlier today due to a minor health issue, on November 26. According to the RBI, Das experienced acidity and was taken to the hospital for observation.

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2–3 hours. There is no cause for concern,” an RBI spokesperson said in a statement.