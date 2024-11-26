RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised at Apollo Hospital in Chennai; condition stable

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das: The central bank has assured that the Governor’s condition is stable, and he is expected to be discharged within a few hours.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 09:09 AM IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to Apollo Hospital
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das admitted to Apollo Hospital(Bloomberg)

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai earlier today due to a minor health issue, on November 26. According to the RBI, Das experienced acidity and was taken to the hospital for observation.

“Reserve Bank of India Governor Shri Shaktikanta Das experienced acidity and was admitted to Apollo Hospital, Chennai for observation. He is now doing fine and will be discharged in the next 2–3 hours. There is no cause for concern,” an RBI spokesperson said in a statement.

The central bank has assured that the Governor’s condition is stable, and he is expected to be discharged within a few hours.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 09:09 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaRBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hospitalised at Apollo Hospital in Chennai; condition stable

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    436.95
    10:01 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -9.9 (-2.22%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.60
    10:01 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.15 (2.1%)

    Indus Towers share price

    345.65
    10:01 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    8.2 (2.43%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.20
    10:01 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    1.6 (1.11%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Mastek share price

    3,307.05
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    53.95 (1.66%)

    Wipro share price

    587.20
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    4.45 (0.76%)

    Coforge share price

    8,652.85
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    42.8 (0.5%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    533.35
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.23%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,770.55
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -232.15 (-7.73%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    905.90
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -61.75 (-6.38%)

    Emami share price

    652.50
    09:55 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -40.55 (-5.85%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,160.35
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    -66.95 (-5.46%)
    More from Top Losers

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,678.45
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    1013.6 (8.69%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra share price

    74.51
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.43 (7.86%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,552.75
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    111.05 (7.7%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    815.00
    09:56 AM | 26 NOV 2024
    51.1 (6.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.000.00
      Chennai
      79,651.000.00
      Delhi
      79,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.