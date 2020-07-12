RBI governor Shaktikanta Das calls for a resolution corp to revive banks

“For banks and other financial institutions, traditionally the approach has been to merge a failed bank with a larger bank. While that definitely protects the depositors’ interest, it also tends to pulls down the balance sheet of the larger bank to which the failed bank is merged. In the case of Yes Bank, we tried for a market- based resolution. There were investors who had expressed interest. When that did not materialize, we then without adversely affecting the balance sheet of any participating bank worked out a public-private partnership. We need legislative backing to have some kind of resolution corporation which has to deal with resolution and revival of stressed financial firms," Das said.