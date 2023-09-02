Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das rated ‘A+’ in Global Finance Central Banker Report 2023

1 min read 02 Sep 2023, 06:47 AM IST Livemint

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated ‘A +’ in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023, PM Modi congratulates him

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated ‘A+’ in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023, the central bank said on Friday.

Taking to X (former Twitter), RBI said," We are happy to announce that Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A " in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A ."

"The Bank Governors who earned an ‘A+’ grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023 are Shaktikanta Das from India, Thomas J. Jordan (Switzerland), Nguyen Thi Hong (Vietnam)," an official statement issued by Global Finance magazine said.

The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.

“Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help," said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo. “Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity."

The Bank Governors who earned an “A+" grade

India Shri Shaktikanta Das

Switzerland Thomas J. Jordan

Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong

The Bank Governors who earned an “A" grade

Brazil Roberto Campos Neto

Israel Amir Yaron

Mauritius Harvesh Kumar Seegolam

New Zealand Adrian Orr

Paraguay Jose Cantero Sienra

Peru Julio Velarde

Taiwan Chin-Long Yang

Uruguay Diego Labat

The Bank Governors who earned an “A-" grade

Colombia Leonardo Villar

Dominican Republic Hector Valdez Albizu

Iceland Asgeir Jonsson

Indonesia Perry Warjiyo

Mexico Victoria Rodriguez Ceja

Morocco Abdellatif Jouahri

Norway Ida Wolden Bache

South Africa Lesetja Kganyago

South Korea Rhee Changyong

Sri Lanka Nandalal Weerasinghe

Taking to X (former Twitter), PM Modi said, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory."

Updated: 02 Sep 2023, 06:47 AM IST
