Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated ‘A+’ in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023, the central bank said on Friday.
Taking to X (former Twitter), RBI said," We are happy to announce that Governor Shaktikanta Das has been rated “A " in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A ."
"The Bank Governors who earned an ‘A+’ grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023 are Shaktikanta Das from India, Thomas J. Jordan (Switzerland), Nguyen Thi Hong (Vietnam)," an official statement issued by Global Finance magazine said.
The Central Banker Report Cards, published annually by Global Finance since 1994, grade the central bank governors of 101 key countries, territories and districts, including the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States and the Central Bank of West African States.
“Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help," said Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo. “Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity."
The Bank Governors who earned an “A+" grade
India Shri Shaktikanta Das
Switzerland Thomas J. Jordan
The Bank Governors who earned an “A" grade
Brazil Roberto Campos Neto
Mauritius Harvesh Kumar Seegolam
Paraguay Jose Cantero Sienra
The Bank Governors who earned an “A-" grade
Colombia Leonardo Villar
Dominican Republic Hector Valdez Albizu
Mexico Victoria Rodriguez Ceja
Morocco Abdellatif Jouahri
South Africa Lesetja Kganyago
South Korea Rhee Changyong
Sri Lanka Nandalal Weerasinghe
Taking to X (former Twitter), PM Modi said, "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory."
