Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das received the Award for being ranked ‘A+’ in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023 on Saturday in Marakkesh city of Morocco. The award recognizes those central bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity, and tenacity. RBI shared the news on the official handle on X with the picture of the RBI Governor taking the award.

The awards were announced in the month of September and along with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, two other central bankers- Thomas J. Jordan of Switzerland and Nguyen Thi Hong of Vietnam earned an ‘A+’ grade in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023.

After the announcement of the award, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das received appreciation from various parts of the world including from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Congratulations to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. This is a proud moment for India, reflecting our financial leadership on the global stage. His dedication and vision continue to strengthen our nation's growth trajectory," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Central Banker Report Card

The Central Banker Report Card, which have been issued by Global Finance on an annual basis since 1994, assess and assign grades to the central bank leaders in 101 significant regions and nations. It encompasses entities like the European Union, the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank, the Bank of Central African States, and the Central Bank of West African States.

“Global Finance’s annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate those bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity," Global Finance founder and editorial director Joseph Giarraputo said during the announcement of the award.

