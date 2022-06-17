Tighter policy would have been disastrous for economy: RBI Governor

Tighter policy would have been disastrous for economy: RBI Governor1 min read . 01:06 PM IST
- RBI has not fallen behind the curve, said Governor Shaktikanta Das in an event on Friday
If the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had adopted tighter policy, it would have been disastrous for economy that contracted 6.6% in FY21, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in an event on Friday.
If the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had adopted tighter policy, it would have been disastrous for economy that contracted 6.6% in FY21, said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in an event on Friday.
“RBI has not fallen behind the curve, we have been in line with requirements of our time," Governor Das said while speaking at Modern BFSI Summit 2022 organised by FE, and sounded confident of exiting from ultra-loose monetary policy smoothly and ensuring a soft landing for the economy.
“RBI has not fallen behind the curve, we have been in line with requirements of our time," Governor Das said while speaking at Modern BFSI Summit 2022 organised by FE, and sounded confident of exiting from ultra-loose monetary policy smoothly and ensuring a soft landing for the economy.
"I would not agree with any perception or any sort of description that the RBI has fallen behind the curve. Just imagine if we had started increasing the rates early, what would have happened to growth?," he said in response to a question.
"I would not agree with any perception or any sort of description that the RBI has fallen behind the curve. Just imagine if we had started increasing the rates early, what would have happened to growth?," he said in response to a question.
Das said the current high levels of retail inflation above 7% levels are largely on account of the war in Ukraine, adding that early withdrawal of accommodation or rate increases by the RBI would have not helped prevent the spike in inflation.
Das said the current high levels of retail inflation above 7% levels are largely on account of the war in Ukraine, adding that early withdrawal of accommodation or rate increases by the RBI would have not helped prevent the spike in inflation.
The central bank last week increased the repo rate by 50 bps in its fight to contain the soaring inflation, and dropped its ‘accommodative’ stance. The rate hike came after increase in the reverse repo rate in April and the off-cycle repo rate hike in May.
The central bank last week increased the repo rate by 50 bps in its fight to contain the soaring inflation, and dropped its ‘accommodative’ stance. The rate hike came after increase in the reverse repo rate in April and the off-cycle repo rate hike in May.
Retail inflation in April surpassed the RBI's tolerance band for the fourth month in a row and looks set to remain elevated on surging global prices of energy and food, but economic growth prospects are starting to look bleak. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to its weakest in a year last quarter from a year ago, its third consecutive slowdown.
Retail inflation in April surpassed the RBI's tolerance band for the fourth month in a row and looks set to remain elevated on surging global prices of energy and food, but economic growth prospects are starting to look bleak. Gross domestic product (GDP) growth slowed to its weakest in a year last quarter from a year ago, its third consecutive slowdown.
Even as the consumer price inflation slipped modestly in May, it stayed well above the upper tolerance limit for the fifth consecutive month. Government data released on Monday showed that retail inflation based on consumer price index slipped to 7.04% in May, from 7.79% in April.
Even as the consumer price inflation slipped modestly in May, it stayed well above the upper tolerance limit for the fifth consecutive month. Government data released on Monday showed that retail inflation based on consumer price index slipped to 7.04% in May, from 7.79% in April.
Das said the flexible inflation target was used during the pandemic to support growth but sustained increases in prices have made tackling inflation a priority, though growth cannot be totally ignored.
Das said the flexible inflation target was used during the pandemic to support growth but sustained increases in prices have made tackling inflation a priority, though growth cannot be totally ignored.
RBI had slashed the repo rate in March, 2020 with an aim to cushion the impact of covid-induced lockdown, and maintained status-quo in the benchmark interest rate for almost two years before increasing it on May 4, 2022.
RBI had slashed the repo rate in March, 2020 with an aim to cushion the impact of covid-induced lockdown, and maintained status-quo in the benchmark interest rate for almost two years before increasing it on May 4, 2022.
(With inputs from PTI)
(With inputs from PTI)