RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests Covid positive

Das announced the news on Twitter, “I have tested Covid 19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I’m in touch with Deputy Governors and other officers through VC and telephone," he said.

Das and the entire staff have been working from office ever since the lockdown started in March. It’s team of 150 officers, staff and service providers have been in quarantine to keep essential services such as currency in circulation, retail and wholesale payment and settlement systems, reserve management, financial markets and liquidity management, financial regulation and supervision going.

When asked RBI spokesperson said, “We undergo tests, besides maintaining the hygiene standards required and protocols followed,"

Das had overseen the just concluded monetary policy committee meeting on 9 October. The MPC had delivered a status quo policy with an accommodative policy stance.

