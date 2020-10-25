Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests Covid positive
Das had overseen the just concluded monetary policy committee meeting on 9 October

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests Covid positive

1 min read . 07:07 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • Das and the entire staff have been working from office ever since the lockdown started in March
  • It’s team of 150 officers, staff and service providers have been in quarantine to keep essential services such as currency in circulation

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Mumbai: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.

Das announced the news on Twitter, “I have tested Covid 19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I’m in touch with Deputy Governors and other officers through VC and telephone," he said.

Das announced the news on Twitter, “I have tested Covid 19 positive. Asymptomatic. Feeling very much alright. Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days. Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I’m in touch with Deputy Governors and other officers through VC and telephone," he said.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Das and the entire staff have been working from office ever since the lockdown started in March. It’s team of 150 officers, staff and service providers have been in quarantine to keep essential services such as currency in circulation, retail and wholesale payment and settlement systems, reserve management, financial markets and liquidity management, financial regulation and supervision going.

When asked RBI spokesperson said, “We undergo tests, besides maintaining the hygiene standards required and protocols followed,"

Das had overseen the just concluded monetary policy committee meeting on 9 October. The MPC had delivered a status quo policy with an accommodative policy stance.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.