RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tests positive for Covid-19, says he's asymptomatic

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He is 63.

Shaktikanta Das confirmed the news on Twitter. He said that he will continue to work from isolation. He also said that he is in touch with all Deputy Governors and other officers through video conference and telephone.

Taking to Twitter, Das said, "I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone."

I have tested COVID-19 positive. Asymptomatic.Feeling very much alright.Have alerted those who came in contact in recent days.Will continue to work from isolation. Work in RBI will go on normally. I am in touch with all Dy. Govs and other officers through VC and telephone. — Shaktikanta Das (@DasShaktikanta) October 25, 2020

Shaktikanta Das and the entire staff have been working from office ever since the lockdown started in March.

Earlier on Friday, the RBI released the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). Reconstituted under section 45ZB of the RBI Act, 1934, earlier this year, the Reserve bank's MPC met from 7 to 9 October.

The Central Board of the RBI met under the chairmanship of Governor Das through video conference. This was the 585th meeting of the Central Board. The Governor said that there exists space for future rate cuts if the inflation evolves in line with the expectations.

The MPC, during its meeting, decided to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged in view of the hardening of retail inflation.

During the meeting as per MPC minutes, Das said, "I recognise that there exists space for future rate cuts if the inflation evolves in line with our expectations. This space needs to be used judiciously to support recovery in growth."

Governor Das added that multiple high-frequency indicators of economic activity suggest sequential improvement in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. "There are, however, downside uncertainties that could put sand in the wheels of this nascent recovery. Primary among them is the risk of a second wave of Covid-19," Das opined.

"Private investment activity is likely to be subdued, even as domestic financial conditions have eased significantly," the governor added during the MPC meeting.

During the MPC meet, members of the MPC -- Dr Shashanka Bhide, Dr Ashima Goyal, Prof Jayanth Varma, Dr Mridul Saggar, Dr Micheal Debabrata Patra and Shaktikanta Das -- voted in favour of keeping the policy repo rate unchanged at 4.0%.

