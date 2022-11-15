RBI Governor to meet PSB chiefs tomorrow to discuss slow deposit growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to hold a meeting with CEOs of public sector banks on Wednesday to discuss issues such as sustainability, pricing, and slower growth in deposits. Also, asset quality in sectors like retail and MSME will be brought up for discussion. Additionally, in the meeting, the functioning of Digital Banking Units will be reviewed. Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) deposit growth has been around single-digit, while there has been a robust uptick in credit growth.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}