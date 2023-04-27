Hello User
Home / News / India /  RBI wants banks to go beyond bare minimum

RBI wants banks to go beyond bare minimum

1 min read . 11:34 PM IST Gopika Gopakumar
Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das (AP)

The Indian banking system has remained resilient and unaffected by the financial instability seen in some advanced economies

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank expects bank managements and boards to assess financial risks and build up capital buffers regularly beyond minimum regulatory norms, governor Shaktikanta Das said.

“We expect the management and board of directors of each bank to continually assess the financial risks and focus on building up adequate capital and liquidity buffers even beyond the regulatory minimum for continued resilience and sustainable growth," Das said in a speech in Mumbai.

The Indian banking system has remained resilient and unaffected by the financial instability seen in some advanced economies.

Das said that a resilient, future-ready bank needs to be financially, operationally and organizationally resilient.

“To be financially resilient, a bank should have adequate capital buffers and be able to generate earnings even in times of severe macroeconomic shocks. It should also have adequate liquidity to meet its obligations in various situations," he said.

Das added that RBI has been closely looking at business models of banks closely, since deficiencies in these models can spark crisis later. “It should also have adequate liquidity to meet its obligations in various situations. Therefore, financial resilience is closely linked to a bank’s business model and strategy. The Reserve Bank has, therefore, started looking at the business models of banks more closely," he said.

Das also said that RBI has not only prescribed regulatory norms for capital adequacy and liquidity ratios, but even gone beyond to nudge banks to build up capital buffers in good times and times of plenty.

“We did this during the covid-19 pandemic when there was plenty of liquidity, the interest rates were low and the full impact of the pandemic on the financial sector was still highly uncertain," he added.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gopika Gopakumar

Gopika Gopakumar has worked for over 15 years as a banking journalist across print and television media. Her expertise lies in breaking big corporate stories and producing news based TV shows. She was part of the 2013 IMF Journalism Fellowship Program where she covered the Annual & Spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund in Washington D.C. She started her career with CNBC-TV18, where she also produced a news feature show called Indianomics and an award winning show on business stories from South India called Up South. She joined Mint in 2016.
