RBI governor urges Indian businesses to enhance play in global value chains

Two-thirds of the world trade occurs through global value chains and today India is at the threshold of a big opportunity break into the global value chain. This is one area where the government, authorities and the private sectors need to work together. This is how we should capitalise on the opportunities that the current crisis has opened up, especially this is how the new players can now get into the global value chain and use the opportunity. India's participation in the global value chain is quite low, the RBI governor explained.