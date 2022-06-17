RBI Governor warns against harsh tactics used by loan recovery agents2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 02:17 PM IST
- Harsh recovery practices by loan recovery agents are unacceptable, said RBI Governor Das
Listen to this article
In the context of customer service, the attention of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is the harsh recovery methods used by certain lenders, without having adequate checks and controls over their recovery agents, said governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday adding that the central bank will take serious action in cases where regulated entities are involved.