RBI Grade B admit cards 2022 for Phase II examination have been released by the Reserve Bank of India Services Board.

Candidates appearing for Officers in Grade B- DEPR/DSIM - PY- 2022 online exam can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in.

The admit card is available for candidates from July 21 to August 6, 2022.

Candidates can follow the below listed steps to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II

1) Visit the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in

2) Click on ‘opportunities’ on the home page

3) A new page will open, click on call letter section

4) Click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II link

5) Enter the login details and click ‘submit’

6) The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

7) Check the admit card and download it

The examination which comprises of two papers, one for department of Economic & Policy Research (DEPR) and another for department of Statistics & Information Management (DSIM) will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Paper -I.

The RBI in its official notice stated that the examination will be conducted in two shifts and candidates are required to appear in both the shifts.

It added that separate admission letters should be downloaded from RBI's website for each shift.