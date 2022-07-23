RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II out, check details1 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2022, 09:34 AM IST
The admit card which is available for candidates from July 21 to August 6, 2022 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of RBI
RBI Grade B admit cards 2022 for Phase II examination have been released by the Reserve Bank of India Services Board.