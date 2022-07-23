Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II out, check details

RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II out, check details

File Photo: Reserve Bank of India. Pradeep Gaur
1 min read . 09:34 AM ISTLivemint

The admit card which is available for candidates from July 21 to August 6, 2022 can be downloaded by visiting the official website of RBI

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

RBI Grade B admit cards 2022 for Phase II examination have been released by the Reserve Bank of India Services Board. 

RBI Grade B admit cards 2022 for Phase II examination have been released by the Reserve Bank of India Services Board. 

Candidates appearing for Officers in Grade B- DEPR/DSIM - PY- 2022 online exam can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in.

Candidates appearing for Officers in Grade B- DEPR/DSIM - PY- 2022 online exam can check and download the admit card by visiting the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in.

The admit card is available for candidates from July 21 to August 6, 2022.

The admit card is available for candidates from July 21 to August 6, 2022.

Candidates can follow the below listed steps to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II

Candidates can follow the below listed steps to download RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II

1) Visit the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in

1) Visit the official website of RBI on rbi.org.in

2) Click on ‘opportunities’ on the home page

2) Click on ‘opportunities’ on the home page

3) A new page will open, click on call letter section

3) A new page will open, click on call letter section

4) Click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II link

4) Click on RBI Grade B Admit Card 2022 for Phase II link

5) Enter the login details and click ‘submit’

5) Enter the login details and click ‘submit’

6) The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

6) The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

7) Check the admit card and download it

7) Check the admit card and download it

The examination which comprises of two papers, one for department of Economic & Policy Research (DEPR) and another for department of Statistics & Information Management (DSIM) will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Paper -I.

The examination which comprises of two papers, one for department of Economic & Policy Research (DEPR) and another for department of Statistics & Information Management (DSIM) will be conducted, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Paper -I.

The RBI in its official notice stated that the examination will be conducted in two shifts and candidates are required to appear in both the shifts.

The RBI in its official notice stated that the examination will be conducted in two shifts and candidates are required to appear in both the shifts.

It added that separate admission letters should be downloaded from RBI's website for each shift.

It added that separate admission letters should be downloaded from RBI's website for each shift.

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.