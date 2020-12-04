RBI growth optimism drives markets, Sensex hits 45000 for first time

The markets gained nearly 1%, hitting new record highs on Friday following Reserve Bank of India’s growth optimism. The Sensex hit 45000-mark for first time ever, while the Nifty is inching towards the 14000-mark. At 10.46 am, the Sensex was at 44,992.70, up 360.05 points or 0.81%. The 50-share index Nifty was at 13,241.30, up 107.40 points or 0.82%.

As widely expected, the Reserve Bank of India kept key interest rates intact. The central bank has revised its forecast of economic growth for the current fiscal year 2021 to - 7.5% compared to its earlier estimate of -9.5%. Shaktikanta Das, governor, RBI, is optimistic that the second half of the fiscal year is expected to show positive growth.

"Status-quo in policy rates and policy stance are on expected lines. The central bank has reiterated that it will use appropriate policy instruments to ensure ample liquidity to support growth. The revision of FY21 gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate to -7.5% is positive. RBI's projection of GDP growth to be positive for H2 is in line with market's optimism. Emphasizing the multi-speed upturn in economy, the central bank has announced the extension of on-tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) to stressed sectors. There is no market moving announcement in the policy, but the overall tone is positive," V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services said.

Rate sensitive sectors such as bank, auto and realty were positive on Friday.

Ashish Shanker, deputy MD and head of investment, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management, said, “RBI policy was on expected lines. They have prioritized growth over inflation. This is an acknowledgment that inflation drivers seem to be more supply side led. An accommodative liquidity stance will ensure access to liquidity will not be a challenge and the ongoing recovery continues to gather steam. This will help push through govt borrowings in a year where the revenues are under pressure. Guidance is better than earlier on growth and flows. Positive for markets."

Wholesale food inflation is hovering at 2–3% for the last few months, while CPI food inflation was at 8-10% and core inflation has been mostly stable. Revival in demand pushed GDP growth on a fast normalization path after the April-June plunge. India’s GDP contracted at a slower pace of 7.5% in the September quarter following a sharp decline of 23.9% in previous three months.

As India’s growth is still slower compared with other Asian economies such as China, Japan and Singapore, RBI’s growth projection will be key for foreign institutional investors flow into equities which has kept the markets buoyant since the crash in March. With a record net inflow of $9.55 billion into Indian shares in November, FIIs are net buyers of Indian equities of over $16 billion in this year so far. Domestic institutional investors have been consistently dumping shares, selling a record Rs48,319.17 crore in November.

