RBI growth optimism drives markets, Sensex hits 45000 for first time

"Status-quo in policy rates and policy stance are on expected lines. The central bank has reiterated that it will use appropriate policy instruments to ensure ample liquidity to support growth. The revision of FY21 gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate to -7.5% is positive. RBI's projection of GDP growth to be positive for H2 is in line with market's optimism. Emphasizing the multi-speed upturn in economy, the central bank has announced the extension of on-tap targeted long-term repo operations (TLTRO) to stressed sectors. There is no market moving announcement in the policy, but the overall tone is positive," V.K. Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services said.