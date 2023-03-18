RBI Guv says 1,050 cr retail digital payment transactions worth ₹52 lakh cr processed in Jan 20234 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:23 PM IST
- RBI guv said, about 1,050 crore retail digital payment transactions worth ₹51 lakh crore processed in January 2023 stand as testimony to the size and efficiency of India’s digital payments.
- He also revealed that Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised the payments ecosystem with about 803 crore transactions worth ₹13 lakh crore processed in January 2023 alone.
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das on Saturday said that it is the combined effort of all the PSOs, the government, and the central bank that has made India a shining star in the global payments space. In a conference, Das revealed that about 1,050 crore retail digital payment transactions worth ₹51 lakh crore were processed in January 2023. This stands as testimony to the size and efficiency of India’s digital payments, he added.
