In his concluding remarks, he said, " We must together make sure that no one in the country is left behind in the digital payments journey. Under Reserve Bank’s Payments Vision 2025, we stand committed to the core theme of ‘E-Payments for Everyone, Everywhere, Everytime’ (4Es). We must seize every opportunity to internationalise our payment products. This will open up a new world of opportunities for our country. This is the year of Indian Presidency of the G20. "