RBI to ensure rupee finds its appropriate level: Governor Shaktikanta Das2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 02:20 PM IST
- The RBI has zero tolerance for volatile and bumpy movements in the rupee, said Governor Das
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has zero tolerance for volatile and bumpy movements in the rupee and will continue to engage with the foreign exchange market to ensure the rupee finds its appropriate level, said governor Shaktikanta Das said at a banking conclave on Friday.