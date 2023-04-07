Disparity over rate hike transmission by public banks hit retail loan customers

Mumbai: Though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked repo rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022, there are disparities over the transmission of the rates by banks for different customer segments, RBI data showed.

The rate of transmission has been faster for private sector banks compared to public sector lenders, with private banks having a higher share of loans linked to the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR), or the repo rate. Nearly 70.5% of all outstanding loans of private sector banks are linked to the EBLR, against 35.2% in the case of public lenders. That said, all banks witnessed a rise in the share of EBLR loans since RBI started raising rates.

According to RBI data, the share of EBLR loans increased from 44% to 48.3% between March and December 2022. However, the rise in EBLR loans is higher for private sector banks compared to public banks.

From 61.8% in March 2022, the share of EBLR-linked loans for private banks has jumped to 70.5%, while the share of PSU banks increased to 35.2% from 33.3% during this period.

According to RBI norms, all new retail and small business loans must be linked to EBLR. For corporate loans, banks can, however, offer loans linked to either EBLR or MCLR.

This clearly suggests that corporate loans witnessed a far slower pass-through of the rate increases compared to retail or small business loans. For the 250 basis point rate hikes so far, EBLR loans have risen by 173 bps, while MCLR loans rose by 140 basis points.

According to RBI’s monetary policy report, banks passed on 178-184 bps of rate hikes to new retail loans, including housing, education, personal, and agriculture loans from May 2022 to February 2023. On the other hand, loans to the industry saw an increase of 155 bps in lending rates while infrastructure saw a 128 bps hike. The highest rise in rates was for loans given to trade services, at 240 bps and rupee export credit, at 223 bps.

“This puts the corporates at an advantage over retail customers, as the rate pass-through is slower for them if their loans are linked to the MCLR. Private banks have a higher proportion of retail loans. While large PSU banks have been aggressive in growing their retail loan book, other PSU banks have lagged," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist of Bank of Baroda.

A banker said MCLR-linked loans are higher for private banks than PSU banks as it depends on low-cost deposits. State Bank of India’s one-year MCLR, for example, is at 7.7% compared to 8.95% for HDFC Bank. “Corporates will opt for a market-driven benchmark to determine risk-free curve, that is, government securities or treasury bills."