Disparity over rate hike transmission by public banks hit retail loan customers

Disparity over rate hike transmission by public banks hit retail loan customers1 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 11:09 PM IST
RBI data shows disparities in Indian banks' transmission of 250 bps of repo rate hikes since May 2022, with private sector banks transmitting more quickly. Nearly 70.5% of private banks' loans are linked to the external benchmark lending rate, compared to 35.2% for public banks. The share of EBLR loans increased from 44% to 48.3% between March and December 2022, but the rise in EBLR loans was higher for private sector banks. Corporate loans have seen a slower pass-through of rate hikes compared to retail or small business loans.
Mumbai: Though the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked repo rates by 250 basis points (bps) since May 2022, there are disparities over the transmission of the rates by banks for different customer segments, RBI data showed.