Disparity over rate hike transmission by public banks hit retail loan customers

The rate of transmission has been faster for private sector banks compared to public sector lenders, with private banks having a higher share of loans linked to the external benchmark lending rate (EBLR), or the repo rate. Nearly 70.5% of all outstanding loans of private sector banks are linked to the EBLR, against 35.2% in the case of public lenders. That said, all banks witnessed a rise in the share of EBLR loans since RBI started raising rates.