RBI hikes group expousre limit of banks to 30% till 30 June, 2020

NEW DELHI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday raised the group exposure limit of banks to 30% from 25% for a temporary period till 30 June, 2021. The announcement was made by Governor Shaktikanta Das in a televised address today. The limit will be restored to 25% after the deadline unless the RBI decides otherwise.

Group exposure limit determines the maximum amount a bank can lend to one business house. This is done to prevent the troubles at entity having a spillover effect on the bank which could lead to a systemic risk. The RBI took the step today as various large business groups were finding it hard to raise money from banks in a tight money market, impacted by covid-19 crisis.

Share Via