RBI hikes repo rate to 6.5%, says core inflation a worry

“RBI is likely to become more data-dependent, and this does not rule out another rate hike in the upcoming policy. Even as headline inflation is likely to moderate in the coming months, core inflation could remain sticky—and if RBI chooses to continue seeing signs of durable moderation in core inflation as a yardstick for policy tightening, another 25bps rate increase in April could be likely. We think that a change in stance to neutral is unlikely until the RBI pauses its rate hike cycle," HDFC Bank said in a research note.