RBI imposes fine on bank for KYC violations. See details2 min read . Updated: 28 Jun 2022, 08:48 AM IST
- RBI has imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh on The Tiruchengode Co-operative Urban Bank, Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu for violations
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that it has imposed fine worth of ₹10 lakh on The Tiruchengode Co-operative Urban Bank, Tiruchengode, Tamil Nadu, for non-adherence or violation of directions issued under various guidelines including Know Your Customer (KYC) Guidelines, the central bank said in a statement. The penalty has been imposed in the exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of Section 47 A (1) (c) read with Section 46 (4) (i) and Section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (AACS).