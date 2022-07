The Reserve Bank of India on 11 July imposed penalty on three cooperatives banks, including Maharashtra-based Nasik Merchant's Co-operative Bank, for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

The banks on which the RBI imposed penalties include – Nasik Merchant's Co-operative Bank Ltd in Nashik, Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd in Mumbai and National Central Cooperative Bank Limited in Bettiah.

In three separate statements, the RBI fined ₹50 lakhs on Nasik Merchant's Co-operative Bank Ltd, ₹37,50,000 on Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd and ₹2 lakh on National Central Cooperative Bank Limited respectively.

Elaborating more details, the RBI statement said that the fine on Nasik Merchant's Co-operative Bank Ltd was imposed for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on ‘Placement of deposits with other banks’ and ‘Interest Rate on Deposits’.

The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank Ltd will have to pay fine for non-compliance with the directions issued by NABARD on ‘Frauds - Guidelines for Classification, Reporting and Monitoring’.

While, on National Central Cooperative Bank Limited, RBI imposed the fine non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on the depositor education and awareness fund and, Know Your Customer (KYC).