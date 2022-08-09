RBI imposes monetary penalties on 8 co-operative banks; check details here

The RBI issued an order in this regard on August 1, 2022. The co-operative bank has been penalised for non-compliance with section 9 read with section 56 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (the Act), the RBI said.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty on the Goa State Co-operative Bank Ltd, Panaji, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has imposed a monetary penalty on the Goa State Co-operative Bank Ltd, Panaji, for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Banking Regulation Act.
The penalty amount for the non-compliance is ₹2.51 lakh.
The penalty amount for the non-compliance is ₹2.51 lakh.
A request made by the bank to RBI for granting an extension of time for disposing off non-banking asset and examination of all related correspondence revealed, inter alia, non-compliance by the bank with section 9 read with section 56 of the Act to the extent that the bank failed to dispose off the non-banking asset within the statutory timeline from the date of its acquisition.
In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the aforesaid provisions of the Act.
After considering the bank's reply to the notice, the additional submissions made by it and oral submissions made during the personal hearing, RBI came to the conclusion that the charge of non-compliance with section 9 read with section 56 of the Act was substantiated and warranted imposition of monetary penalty, to the extent of non-compliance with the provisions of the Act, the RBI said.
Apart from this, RBI had also imposed penalties on seven co-operative banks, including a fine of ₹40 lakh on the Mehsana Urban Co-operative Bank, Gujarat, for non-compliance with various norms.
In another statement, RBI said a penalty of ₹7 lakh have been imposed on Indapur Urban Cooperative Bank, Indapur (Maharashtra) for contravention of certain provisions related to exposure norms.
Three banks -- Warud Urban Co-operative Bank, Warud (Maharashtra), Jila Sahakari Kendriya Bank Maryadit, Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh) and the Yavatmal Urban Co-operative Bank, Yavatmal (Maharashtra) was penalised for non-compliance with Know Your Customer (KYC) norms.
A penalty of ₹25 lakh was been imposed on Chhattisgarh Rajya Sahakari Bank Maryadit, Raipur (Chhattisgarh) for non-compliance with certain KYC provisions.
Penalty was also imposed on Garha Co-operative Bank Limited, Guna (Madhya Pradesh).
"This action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers," the central bank said in a statement.
